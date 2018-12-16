Top 5 horror movies of 2018: Hereditary, Halloween, Annihilation in the list

The horror film genre has seen a sort of renaissance in the last few years.

While we had many quality films like Get Out and It last year, this year’s horror fare was arguably even better.

Here is our list of top 5 horror movies of 2018. There is no particular order.

Halloween: Halloween (2018) reconnected everything that happened after Halloweeen (1978). Michael Myers, the stoic and deranged killer who is the primary antagonist of the franchise, returned for Laurie Strode, the only person to evade his grasp.

But Strode is ready for him. She has had decades of firearm training. But she faces an unstoppable killing machine. An emotionless mask of death. Even though the man mercilessly kills young girls, you cannot help but root for him a little when he dons the iconic mask. And the piece of music that accompanies Michael when he is on the hunt? Still chilling.

The Quiet Place: John Krasinski directed and starred opposite his wife and actor Emily Blunt in this horror movie that required the protagonists to stay silent or talk in whispers or die. You see, the world had been overrun by interdimensional monsters who hunted using sound. The premise was ingenious, but the execution was even better.

Annihilation: A mysterious quarantined zone is affected by an alien phenomenon that is mutating creatures and landscapes inside it. The zone is surrounded by a shimmering electromagnetic field and it is thus called the Shimmer. The zone is getting larger and the US government believes that it would one day surround the whole world if not stopped. This film has elements of science fiction, horror and mystery. Its denouement is a gorgeous interplay between mind-bending visuals and incongruous electronic notes.

Hereditary: Toni Collette-led drama intertwined grief and horror in such a seamless way that it came too close to the actual genuine terror that you feel with real-life events. Hereditary is just too close to life for comfort. It is a nightmare you will find hard to wake up from.

Upgrade: A Venom film before Venom came out, Upgrade was about an AI bot embedded inside a paralysed man’s mind. While the upside is the man can walk and control his bodily functions, there is also a downside — the bot has developed a mind of its own.