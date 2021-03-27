Top 5 best endings of Quentin Tarantino films

Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino celebrated is celebrating his 58th birthday on Saturday. Tarantino is one of the most celebrated people in Hollywood and his style is seen as unique but without any moral obligations, so to say. His movies have B-movie tropes, and yet there is nothing schlocky in them. It’s just high-quality filmmaking.

Tarantino’s movies are known for long stretches of nothing happening except people talking, and since he is so good at crafting engaging dialogue, they are never boring. The last act of Tarantino’s films is a masterclass in filmmaking so on his birthday, we decided to check out five of his best endings.

Here are five best endings of Quentin Tarantino movies:

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in One Upon a Time in Hollywood. (Photo: Columbia Pictures) Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in One Upon a Time in Hollywood. (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

The most recent Tarantino movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was also a slick recreation of late 1960s’ Hollywood with immaculate attention to detail. But it was the ending of the movie — specifically the last fifteen minutes — that blew everything else that came before out of the water. The Manson Family members and would-be killers arrive to kill Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio, and come across an extremely high Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Mayhem ensues. One of the best, most cathartic endings of Tarantino’s filmography but it would not have felt as earned as it did without the buildup.

Django Unchained

Jamie Foxx in Django Unchained. (Photo: Columbia Pictures) Jamie Foxx in Django Unchained. (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Another cathartic conclusion in Tarantino’s film career, Django Unchained has Django (Jamie Foxx) avenging his wife Broomhilda’s (Kerry Washington) tormentors and slave-owners who killed his friend Schultz (Christoph Waltz). The film ends with Django and Broomhilda riding off together.

Inglourious Basterds

Inglourious Basterds is one of Quentin Tarantino’s best films. (Photo: Universal Pictures) Inglourious Basterds is one of Quentin Tarantino’s best films. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

At the end of Inglourious Basterds, Brad Pitt’s Lieutenant Raine just cannot bring himself to spare Waltz’ Landa. Like his previous Nazi victims, Raine carves a swastika on Landa’s forehead. While it is hard to watch, the viewers just cannot help but be happy after all the Nazi official’s atrocities against Jews.

Jackie Brown

Pam Grier in Jackie Brown. (Photo: Miramax Films) Pam Grier in Jackie Brown. (Photo: Miramax Films)

One of Tarantino’s best and sadly least-watched films, Jackie Brown has Pam Grier’s titular heroine leaving with the remaining money of Samuel L Jackson’s Ordell Robbie. She requests Max (Robert Forster) to come but he politely declines. She drives away. This is a quiet, understated ending that is great while also being unlike most Tarantino films.

Death Proof

The ending of Death Proof is particularly brutal. (Photo: Dimension Films) The ending of Death Proof is particularly brutal. (Photo: Dimension Films)

The serial killer Mike McKay (Kurt Russell) finally gets his comeuppance after murdering multiple young women at the end of Death Proof. He is beaten with a pipe but escapes. After chasing him down, the women push his car off the road. And then they beat him to death. It is both gruesome and satisfying.