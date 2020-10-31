Top 10 underrated horror films to watch on Halloween

Here is a list of top 10 underrated horror movies streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Summit Entertainment)

In the age of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, we are spoiled for choice in terms of what horror movies to watch this Halloween. Despite so many options, sorting through them and finding one that would assuredly be good, can be tedious. Also, if you are a horror fanatic, you may have seen all the popular ones.

So what do you do? That is where we come in. Here is a list of top 10 underrated horror movies streaming on Netflix that you can and should watch this Halloween. Here, I am deliberately not including scary films that you likely have already seen. So, no Conjuring movies and so on.

1. Sinister

This movie, directed by Scott Derrickson (who went on to direct MCU’s Doctor Strange) and co-written by Derrickson and C Robert Cargill, was just declared the scariest movie of all time according to a scientific study. The film is about an obsessed true-crime writer (Ethan Hawke) who moves to a new house with his family because a horrible crime was committed there. Of course, he hides this fact from his family. Things begin to happen, his son’s night terrors relapse, his daughter begins to befriend imaginary people who turn out to be not that imaginary, after all. Sinister is an innovative movie that does not rely on jump-scares, and uses mounting dread and tension to scare the hell out of the viewer.

2. Oculus

Directed by Mike Flanagan, the mind behind Netflix’s series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Doctor Sleep, Oculus follows two plotlines, one in the past and the other in the present, of two siblings dealing with the death of their parents and the destruction of their family at the hands of a malevolent entity that lives in an antique mirror. The film is both suspenseful and downright frightening and has a brilliant, twist ending. Oculus stars Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites.

3. Cargo

Martin Freeman’s zombie film Cargo asks the important question – How would you protect a newborn child in a zombie apocalypse? They rarely show young children in zombie films. Keep in mind, though, that Cargo needs patience. It has a slow pace and a meditative tone and is not another of those mindless zombie movies.

4. The Ritual

Four middle-aged dudes Luke, Phil, Dom, and Hutch go on a hiking trip to northern Sweden as a screwed-up tribute to their friend. The said friend was killed in a robbery in a store, while Luke (Rafe Spall) hid and watched. The other three are considerate enough to keep their mouth shut during the trip… for a while, anyway. Dom (Sam Troughton) injures his knee, and instead of traversing across the mountains, they decide to go through the woods. And as the saying goes, things begin to happen. They are hunted by an unstoppable supernatural entity that has arrived straight from the darkest recesses of Norse pantheon.

5. Gerald’s Game

When BDSM goes bad. If this sentence makes this brilliant Stephen King adaptation sound corny, you are in for a surprise. This Mike Flanagan directorial, which explores heavy themes like mental trauma and misogyny, keeps you entertained and terrified at the same time.

6. Devil

Strictly not for claustrophobics, most of the runtime of this movie is set inside a lift. A few characters get stuck after power goes down inside a lift and terror ensues. Devil is an engaging, frightening, edge-of-your-seat experience.

7. The Awakening

Rebecca Hall’s character in this movie visits a school to expose the ‘hoax’ of sightings of a child ghost. The Awakening is an amazing, old-school type horror film with a compelling atmosphere. Watch out for the performance of Isaac Hempstead Wright, who is otherwise known as Bran Stark from Game of Thrones.

8. Hush

Hush is a relentlessly paced film in which a deaf and dumb author, living in a remote spot, has to escape the clutches of a psychopathic killer. Kate Siegel does a superb job in portraying the agony of a woman who has to survive alone without her two senses. She cannot hear him coming, and she cannot scream for help. Hush is directed by Mike Flanagan, who makes full use of the intriguing premise.

9. Hold the Dark

Hold the Dark is undoubtedly a fascinating movie despite a confusing plot. It grabs your attention from the very first shot and never lets go. It also looks pretty stunning. Visuals never take the centre-stage, but they dazzle you anyway.

10. Annihilation

This Alex Garland directorial has elements of science fiction, horror and mystery. A mysterious quarantined zone is affected by an alien phenomenon that is mutating creatures and landscapes inside it. The zone is surrounded by a shimmering electromagnetic field, and it is thus called the Shimmer. The zone is getting larger, and the US government believes that it would one day surround the whole world if not stopped. The climax of the movie is a gorgeous interplay between mind-bending visuals and incongruous electronic notes.

