Top 10 thriller movies of all time

Here are 10 great thriller movies. (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Here are 10 great thriller movies. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Much of the world is currently stuck indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe in a matter of mere months. The good part is, there is a lot of entertainment available in terms of movies and shows.

Thrillers are a genre where stories involve the worst of humankind: psychopaths, cannibals, serial killers and so on. In short, there’s a lot of excitement and suspense to look forward to. Here are 10 great thriller movies to watch during lockdown.

1. No Country for Old Men

Joel and Ethan Coen’s dark, brilliant adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s iconic novel of the same name captured the spirit and essence of the source material even if it was not too faithful to the source. Javier Bardem is breathtaking as psychopathic murderer Anton Chigurh, who is entirely devoid of a conscience.

Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men. (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

2. The Silence of the Lambs

A spine-tingling watch headlined by Sir Anthony Hopkins’ sadistic cannibalistic serial-killer, The Silence of the Lambs has elements of both thriller and horror, and straddles both to great effect.

3. Shutter Island: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name is about two US Marshals played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo, who arrive on an island that houses a facility for the criminally insane to investigate the disappearance of an inmate. The film is known for its thwack of an ending that changes the way the viewer looks at the whole story. It is an otherwise well-made film as well, with stunning cinematography, performances, background score, writing and, of course, direction.

4. Zodiac: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Robert Downey Jr and Jake Gyllenhaal in Zodiac. (Photo: Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros) Robert Downey Jr and Jake Gyllenhaal in Zodiac. (Photo: Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros)

A David Fincher directorial, Zodiac was based on the infamous serial-killer Zodiac who terrorised the citizens of San Francisco Bay Area in the 1960s and 1970s. The film starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Brian Cox and John Carroll Lynch among others.

5. Misery

Kathy Bates gave a stunning performance in Misery. (Photo: Columbia Pictures) Kathy Bates gave a stunning performance in Misery. (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Author Stephen King based Misery on his personal nightmare that a passionate fan would abduct him and make him write what they want. The movie is arguably even better, and Kathy Bates is absolutely fantastic as Annie Wilkes, a psychotic loner.

6. Psycho

Alfred Hitchcock’s classic remains watchable as ever. And the twist still creeps the hell out of those who have seen this movie dozens of times.

7. Seven (stylised as SEV7N)

David Fincher’s crowning achievement, Seven sees Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman partnering up to catch a murderer who kills according to Christianity’s seven deadly sins. Seven streams on Netflix.

8. The Prestige: Amazon Prime Video

Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale in a still from Prestige. (Photo: Warner Bros) Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale in a still from Prestige. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Christopher Nolan’s last film before he became a global household name with Batman Begins, The Prestige stars two of the best ‘star’ actors Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman. Set in late 19th century London, two magicians turn from friends to bitter foes with their rivalry ending in the greatest trick of them all.

9. Don’t Breathe: Netflix

Kate Siegel and John Gallagher Jr in Hush. (Photo: Netflix) Kate Siegel and John Gallagher Jr in Hush. (Photo: Netflix)

Three kids break into a blind veteran’s secluded house, thinking it would be an easy job to just go inside and pick up the cash. If the old guy wakes up, knock him cold and run away, is the plan. They are in for a really, really nasty surprise. Don’t Breathe is a thriller verging on horror.

10. Hush: Netflix

In this relentlessly paced film, a deaf and mute author living in a remote spot has to fight a psychopathic killer. The lead actress (Kate Siegel) does a superb job in portraying the agony of a woman who has to survive alone without the two senses; she cannot hear him coming and she cannot scream for help. Director Mike Flanagan fully utilises the intriguing premise.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd