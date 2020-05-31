Top 10 horror-comedies of all time

Here are a few awesome horror comedy movies. (Sony Pictures Releasing) Here are a few awesome horror comedy movies. (Sony Pictures Releasing)

People can do with a bit of humour in their lives, even if things are pretty grim right now. The films mentioned below prove that it is possible to be funny and macabre at the same time.

Here is a list of great horror-comedy movies.

Shaun of the Dead: Netflix

Zombie comedies are hard to pull off. There is hardly anything hilarious about zombies walking and making a meal out of the living. But in Edgar Wright’s hands, it seems effortless. Keep in mind, though, the movie, starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, still has a lot of gore and horror.

What We do in the Shadows

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s mockumentary horror comedy revolves around a bunch of vampires living in the modern world thanks to their human familiars who clean up for them and bring them their victims. The film is a fresh, uproariously funny take on the genre.

The Cabin in the Woods: Netflix

Helmed by Drew Goddard, The Cabin in the Woods is a subversive horror film that takes the hackneyed remote forest cabin premise of so many horror films and turns it on its head. The result is a smartly written movie. Chris Hemsworth plays the role of Curt Vaughan, one of the college students who go on a vacation to that forest cabin.

Zombieland: Netflix

This Ruben Fleischer directorial was about a group of four survivors (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin) who find themselves in a world full of zombies wanting to eat them. Although the premise was dark and there was a lot of gore, the film itself was light in tone and humorous. Initially distrustful of each other, they begin to trust each other in the end.

Tucker and Dale vs Evil

A group of dumb (there is no other way to put it) college students go camping in the woods and mistake two gentle and kind hillbillies for deranged killers. This misunderstanding gives birth to chaos as characters keep dropping like flies, even as the hilarity quotient remains high. The film is a perversely delightful watch.

This Is the End

Unfortunate resemblance to the current circumstances aside, This Is the End puts fictionalised versions of James Franco, Jonah Hill, Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson and others in an apocalyptic situation. The film is supremely entertaining.

Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day is simply Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day but with a murderous day. Imagine living a day again and again at the end of which you die. It stars Jessica Rothe.

Ghostbusters: Netflix

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis play the roles of bumbling paranormal hunters who somehow do get things done against all the odds. The film is a classic.

Scream

While some may call it an out-and-out horror movie, its comedic elements say otherwise. It is about a mysterious ghost-faced serial killer, and despite the satirical tone, it really is pretty frightening

Housebound

There is something about New Zealand filmmakers and horror comedies, huh? Housebound has a woman being forced to live under the care of her mother. She is miffed when she sees her mother telling a radio host that her house is haunted. But she slowly realises that it is not far from the truth and there really is a paranormal presence. Housebound’s writing is top-notch, and the jokes have the unique Kiwi flavour of dry wit.

