Top 10 Hollywood films of 2021 as per National Board of Review: Dune, The Last Duel, Licorice Pizza make it to the list

December 3, 2021 4:54:53 pm
The National Board of Review of Motion Pictures, an American organisation that awards films, filmmakers, actors, and actresses every ear, has unveiled its list of 2021’s best films.
Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age film Licorice Pizza has been adjudged the year’s best film. Also in the top 10 list are Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film Belfast, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (an epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel), Ridley Scott’s historical drama The Last Duel, Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy of Macbeth, among others.
Here is the entire list:
(Note that except for Licorice Pizza, which was declared the very best film of the year, the list is not ordered.)
1. Licorice Pizza
2. Belfast
3. Don’t Look Up
4. Dune
5. King Richard
6. The Last Duel
7. Nightmare Alley
8. Red Rocket
9. The Tragedy of Macbeth
10. West Side Story
Licorice Pizza stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie. It is about Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, a couple who grow up and fall in love in 1970s’ California.
Licorice Pizza is Anderson’s first film since 2017’s Phantom Thread, which marked legendary actor Daniel Day-Lewis’ final screen appearance before his retirement.
The film holds a 92 per cent rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Licorice Pizza finds Paul Thomas Anderson shifting into a surprisingly comfortable gear — and getting potentially star-making performances out of his fresh-faced leads.”
Here are all the winners in other categories:
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, LICORICE PIZZA
Best Actor: Will Smith, KING RICHARD
Best Actress: Rachel Zegler, WEST SIDE STORY
Best Supporting Actor: Ciarán Hinds, BELFAST
Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis, KING RICHARD
Best Original Screenplay: Joel Coen, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Best Adapted Screenplay: Asghar Farhadi, A HERO
Breakthrough Performance: Alana Haim & Cooper Hoffman, LICORICE PIZZA
Best Directorial Debut: Michael Sarnoski, PIG
Best Animated Feature: ENCANTO
Best Foreign Language Film: A HERO
Best Documentary: SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)
Best Ensemble: THE HARDER THEY FALL
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Bruno Delbonnel, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)
Benedetta
Lamb
Lingui, The Sacred Bonds
Titane
The Worst Person in the World
Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
The Rescue
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
The Card Counter
C’mon C’mon
CODA
The Green Knight
Holler
Jockey
Old Henry
Pig
Shiva Baby
The Souvenir Part II
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-