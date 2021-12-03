Top 10 Hollywood films of 2021 as per National Board of Review: Dune, The Last Duel, Licorice Pizza make it to the list

The National Board of Review of Motion Pictures, an American organisation that awards films, filmmakers, actors, and actresses every ear, has unveiled its list of 2021’s best films.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age film Licorice Pizza has been adjudged the year’s best film. Also in the top 10 list are Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film Belfast, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (an epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel), Ridley Scott’s historical drama The Last Duel, Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy of Macbeth, among others.

Here is the entire list:

(Note that except for Licorice Pizza, which was declared the very best film of the year, the list is not ordered.)

1. Licorice Pizza

2. Belfast

3. Don’t Look Up

4. Dune

5. King Richard

6. The Last Duel

7. Nightmare Alley

8. Red Rocket

9. The Tragedy of Macbeth

10. West Side Story

Licorice Pizza stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie. It is about Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, a couple who grow up and fall in love in 1970s’ California.

Licorice Pizza is Anderson’s first film since 2017’s Phantom Thread, which marked legendary actor Daniel Day-Lewis’ final screen appearance before his retirement.

The film holds a 92 per cent rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Licorice Pizza finds Paul Thomas Anderson shifting into a surprisingly comfortable gear — and getting potentially star-making performances out of his fresh-faced leads.”

Here are all the winners in other categories:

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, LICORICE PIZZA

Best Actor: Will Smith, KING RICHARD

Best Actress: Rachel Zegler, WEST SIDE STORY

Best Supporting Actor: Ciarán Hinds, BELFAST

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis, KING RICHARD

Best Original Screenplay: Joel Coen, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Best Adapted Screenplay: Asghar Farhadi, A HERO

Breakthrough Performance: Alana Haim & Cooper Hoffman, LICORICE PIZZA

Best Directorial Debut: Michael Sarnoski, PIG

Best Animated Feature: ENCANTO

Best Foreign Language Film: A HERO

Best Documentary: SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)

Best Ensemble: THE HARDER THEY FALL

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Bruno Delbonnel, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)

Benedetta

Lamb

Lingui, The Sacred Bonds

Titane

The Worst Person in the World

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

The Rescue

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

The Card Counter

C’mon C’mon

CODA

The Green Knight

Holler

Jockey

Old Henry

Pig

Shiva Baby

The Souvenir Part II