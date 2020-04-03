Top 10 feel-good movies to ward off self-isolation blues

Escape into the worlds of these feel good movies. Escape into the worlds of these feel good movies.

People have been forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. While some people are using the 21-day lockdown to be creative or pursue new hobbies, others are entertaining themselves to kill time.

For the latter, here are a few options for you to escape into much more pleasant worlds than the one we have right now. Watch these feel-good movies:

Ready Player One: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

Ready Player One is an adaptation of Ernest Cline’s 2011 novel of the same name. Ready Player One received positive reviews with critics appreciating the visuals and various pop-culture references. The film paints the picture of a dystopian society in which most people are poor and have a virtual reality world called OASIS as an escape from their humdrum reality. Ready Player One, starring Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Simon Pegg and Mark Rylance among others, is an escapist film in every sense of the word.

Chef: Amazon Prime Video

Chef stars Jon Favreau as a chef who, after a spat with a food critic, quits his job at a restaurant, and operates a food truck with his son. The film is written, co-produced and directed by Favreau.

Paddington: Netflix

While this list is not ordered, Paddington is simply the sweetest film ever made. The cuddly titular character is just so entertaining to watch and also gives a lesson, to young and adults alike, in kindness.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Amazon Prime Video

Modern superhero movies can be a little dark. However, Into the Spider-Verse, with its light, optimistic tone, is a return to form for the genre. Oh, and it is also one of the finest superhero movies ever made, animation or otherwise.

Thor: Ragnarok: Hotstar

This superhero film begs, nay forces, you to laugh at it. It is almost a self-parody. It knows everything that is happening is ridiculous and wants to take you along for the ride, to bask in the elaborate farce it has put together for you. Taika Waititi is the man.

Zombieland: Netflix

Zombieland is about a group of four survivors who find themselves in a world full of zombies wanting to eat them. Although the premise is dark and there is a lot of gore, the film itself is light in tone and humorous. Initially distrustful of each other, they begin to trust each other in the end.

Shrek: Netflix

This animated adventure revolves around a misunderstood and ostracised ogre who gets inundated by fairy tale creatures and goes on a quest to get back the quiet he had in his swamp. There are three sequels, and they are pretty good too.

Always Be My Maybe: Netflix

Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe is like so many other romantic comedies Hollywood has been making for at least two decades. It is still mostly fun to watch largely because of its charismatic leads and the fact that it is often genuinely funny.

Up: Hotstar

There are few films that cheer me up like Up does. The film is such a stunning and unlikely concoction of grief and joy. The characters and story are remarkably well-written. In classic Pixar tradition, the film keeps things simple enough for a kid to understand, but everything in the movie will appeal to the most hard-bitten adult. Adventure is, indeed, out there.

Toy Story: Hotstar

This is the movie that kickstarted the Pixar phenomenon. Not for nothing, it has a 100% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. With the technical brilliance of detailed character models and brand-new animation technology (it was the first film that was fully computer-animated), Toy Story was an emotional story that has now become the hallmark of Pixar movies. The stellar voice-cast did the rest of the job.

