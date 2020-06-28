10 DC and Marvel characters that deserve their own movies

Here are the 10 comic-book characters who need their own movies. (Photo: DC Comics and Marvel Comics) Here are the 10 comic-book characters who need their own movies. (Photo: DC Comics and Marvel Comics)

It is no exaggeration to say that superhero movies rule Hollywood these days. Nearly every movie based on characters from comic-books capitalises on the existing fan bases to earn millions.

But comic-books have more to offer, and the lore is far from exhausted. Here are five DC and five Marvel superheroes who need their own movies

1. Nightwing: DC

Formerly Batman’s protege, Nightwing created his own, independent persona to fight crime in Gotham City. A live-action movie on the superhero has been in development since forever.

2. Lobo: DC

Not your typical superhero, Lobo is a mercenary and a bounty hunter who traverses the length and breadth of the universe. He is basically DC’s Deadpool (while predating the Marvel character), in that he is a foul-mouthed master troll and likes to crack ironic, politically incorrect jokes.

At times, Lobo, also called the Main Man, is even more extreme than the Merc with a Mouth. His name literally translates to “he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it.” He committed genocide on his own people (the entire planet of Czarnia), and is now the final Czarnian. He also has a striking appearance, which is very comic-booky. He is a tall, totally white-skinned, brawny man.

3. Namor: Marvel

After Aquaman, it is now Marvel’s turn to introduce their own amphibian superhero – Namor – to the world through movies. Contrary to popular belief, Namor inspired Aquaman instead of the other way around. Like Aquaman, Namor is the half-human king of the submerged ancient kingdom of Atlantis. But unlike Aquaman, Namor is more like an anti-hero than purely a hero. Marvel Studios could make an interesting movie on the character while keeping it different from Aquaman.

4. Green Lantern (John Stewart): DC

A superhero who uses a magic ring for his superpowers. The ring is given to him to protect a particular “sector” of the universe by mystical beings called the Guardians who watch over and protect the universe. The character — there have been several Green Lanterns — uses his imagination and emotions to create weapons and other objects to fight enemies. One Green Lantern appeared in Justice League movie, and we might see more in the upcoming Snyder Cut of the movie.

5. Adam Warlock: Marvel

One of the most famous cosmic superheroes in Marvel Comics, Adam Warlock was an artificial human being who played a major role in taking down Thanos in comics’ Infinity Gauntlet storyline. Warlock is immortal, superstrong, superfast, heals quickly and can fly.

6. Sentry: Marvel

Basically Marvel’s answer to Superman, Sentry has the “power of one million exploding suns”. He does have one weakness – his wife. She can be used against him to either manipulate him or calm him down.

7. Captain Britain: Marvel

Named Brian Braddock, Britain’s version of Captain America is imbued with mystical powers of his native country.

8. Martian Manhunter: DC

A mainstay of Justice League, Martian Manhunter is one superhero who can beat Superman. A green-skinned extraterrestrial humanoid from Mars (thus the name), he also has shapeshifting abilities. In addition to that, he can become invisible and make his body intangible to move through solid objects.

9. Booster Gold: DC

A man from the future who travels back in time and uses his knowledge of the events that have already occurred to prevent tragedies. A movie on him, with a good director, can be really interesting as a reflection of the lure of celebrity and celebrity culture.

10. Spider-Man (Miles Morales): Marvel

We have seen how interesting Miles Morales can be if done well in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Homecoming already hinted towards the possibility. Just give us live-action Miles!

