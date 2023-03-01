scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’

Tom Sizemore collapsed early Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles and has been hospitalized since, remaining “in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care.”

Tom SizemoreFILE - In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of The Expendables 3 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a representative says the actor’s family is “now deciding end of life matters.”

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago said in a statement issued Monday night. Lago said another statement would be issued Wednesday.

Sizemore collapsed early Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles and has been hospitalized since, remaining “in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care.” The brain aneurysm was the result of a stroke, Lago’s statement said.

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films like Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Black Hawk Down. While he received accolades for his acting, his career foundered amid a litany of drug abuse arrests and run-ins with law enforcement, including domestic violence and abuse allegations. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss.

In 2017, a woman accused Sizemore of abusing her as an 11-year-old during production on the film Born Killers. No charges were filed.

Sizemore has two children, 17-year-old twin boys.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 08:57 IST
