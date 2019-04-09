Tom Selleck is writing his memoir

Veteran actor Tom Selleck will soon be coming out with his memoir.

Advertising

The 74-year-old actor is best known for starring as private investigator in television series Magnum, P.I. The Hawaii-based show ran for eight seasons from 1980 to 1988. His other acting credits includes Three Men and a Baby, Quigley Down Under, Mr. Baseball and Lassiter.

The book will be released by Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

On the company’s website, the memoir has been described as “an up-close and inspiring look at America’s favourite actor” which will weave a “vivid and incisive portrait that combines heart and head, work and home, hard-fought wisdom and renewable optimism”.

The yet-untitled book is expected to be released later this year.