Tom Holland, Zendaya to have official wedding ceremony after Dune 3, claims stylist Law Roach

Tom Holland and Zendaya attended their first Emmy Awards together on Monday night in Los Angeles. Holland accompanied Zendaya as she was nominated for her lead role of Rue Bennett for the third and final season of HBO’s psychological drama show Euphoria. At the event, Zendaya’s long-time stylist Law Roach retracted his previous statement about the couple’s wedding, and said that the official ceremony will take place later this year.

Tom Holland, Zendaya not married yet?

At the red carpet of the Emmy Awards 2026, Law Roach retracted his statement from March and said that he had “lied” and that back then, Zendaya “wasn’t married.”

“I actually lied. She wasn’t married. They actually haven’t had an official ceremony yet,” said Roach, as per Variety. He did not specify when the couple got legally married. Roach then spilled the beans on when the nuptials may finally happen. “It’s gonna happen after the Dune press tour,” claimed the stylist, adding, “She’s been his wife for a really long time now, but it’s not official yet.”