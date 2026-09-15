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Tom Holland, Zendaya to have official wedding ceremony after Dune 3, claims stylist Law Roach
Zendaya's stylist Law Roach, who previously claimed that her and Tom Holland were 'already married', has now said that their official wedding ceremony is yet to take place.
Tom Holland and Zendaya attended their first Emmy Awards together on Monday night in Los Angeles. Holland accompanied Zendaya as she was nominated for her lead role of Rue Bennett for the third and final season of HBO’s psychological drama show Euphoria. At the event, Zendaya’s long-time stylist Law Roach retracted his previous statement about the couple’s wedding, and said that the official ceremony will take place later this year.
Tom Holland, Zendaya not married yet?
At the red carpet of the Emmy Awards 2026, Law Roach retracted his statement from March and said that he had “lied” and that back then, Zendaya “wasn’t married.”
“I actually lied. She wasn’t married. They actually haven’t had an official ceremony yet,” said Roach, as per Variety. He did not specify when the couple got legally married. Roach then spilled the beans on when the nuptials may finally happen. “It’s gonna happen after the Dune press tour,” claimed the stylist, adding, “She’s been his wife for a really long time now, but it’s not official yet.”
Law Roach previously confirmed their wedding
At the 2026 Actor Awards in March, Law Roach claimed on the red carpet that Tom Holland and Zendaya were already married. He said, “The wedding has already happened,” teasing further, “You missed it.”
Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship
Tom and Zendaya began dating almost a decade ago on the sets of Jon Watts’ 2017 superhero movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which they played the lead couple of Peter Parker and MJ respectively. Since then, they’ve shared screen space in the sequels — Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and most recently, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earlier this year.
This year has been special because the couple were also seen touring across the globe together for Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster action adventure fantasy film The Odyssey. However, they don’t have any scenes together in the film. Zendaya has had a busier year though — also having starred in the final season of Euphoria and Kristoffer Borgli’s romantic dark comedy The Drama opposite Robert Pattinson.
Zendaya will wrap up 2026 with reprising the role of Chani in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi action film Dune: Part Three opposite Timothee Chalamet, which is slated to release in cinemas on December 18. If Roach’s claims turn out to be true this time, Zendaya and Tom Holland may finally end up having their wedding ceremony after that, either around Christmas by the end of the year or early next year.
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