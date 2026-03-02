Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
‘Tom Holland and Zendaya are married’: Stylist Law Roach drops bombshell claim, says, ‘You missed it’
Recently on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Law Roach broke his silence on Tom Holland and Zendaya's marriage.
Hollywood star couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are married, claims the actress’ stylist Law Roach. While speculations about them tying the knot soon have been doing the rounds for a while, recently on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Law Roach broke his silence on the same and sparked fresh buzz around their relationship status.
According to Access Hollywood, while interacting with the media on the red carpet, Law Roach teased Holland and Zendaya’s wedding. He said, “The wedding has already happened,” teasing further, “You missed it.” This left the reporter visibly surprised, prompting her to ask, “Is that true?” Roach replied, “It’s very true! Thank you so much” with a laugh.
Talk about Zendaya and Holland — who have been dating for years — getting engaged first gained momentum during the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Zendaya made her red carpet appearance wearing a diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand. This immediately sparked speculation among fans, and while rumours swirled online, TMZ confirmed the couple’s engagement the next day.
Holland also appeared to confirm his engagement to Zendaya in September 2025. According to People, when a reporter referred to Zendaya as his ‘girlfriend’, he corrected him and called her his ‘fiancee’. In the viral video, the off-camera reporter can be heard saying, “I brought my daughter and she got to meet your girlfriend.” Tom responded, “Fiancée.”
Holland and Zendaya have been extremely private about their personal life since the beginning. The couple first sparked dating rumours when they worked together on Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since then, they have been seen attending red carpets together as well as going on vacations and making public appearances at other events.
Earlier, while speaking to GQ, Zendaya spoke about keeping their relationship away from the constant glare of the media. She said, “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.” she added, “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.’”
