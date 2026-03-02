‘Tom Holland and Zendaya are married’: Stylist Law Roach drops bombshell claim, says, ‘You missed it’

Hollywood star couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are married, claims the actress’ stylist Law Roach. While speculations about them tying the knot soon have been doing the rounds for a while, recently on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Law Roach broke his silence on the same and sparked fresh buzz around their relationship status.

According to Access Hollywood, while interacting with the media on the red carpet, Law Roach teased Holland and Zendaya’s wedding. He said, “The wedding has already happened,” teasing further, “You missed it.” This left the reporter visibly surprised, prompting her to ask, “Is that true?” Roach replied, “It’s very true! Thank you so much” with a laugh.