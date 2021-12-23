No more denial: Tom Holland and Zendaya describe first day working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man No Way Home

After months of deflection and outright denial, actors Tom Holland and Zendaya spoke about working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film released last week and finally confirmed both Garfield and Maguire’s involvement. The two actors had played Spider-Man in previous series, and were introduced in No Way Home thanks to a plot mechanic involving the multiverse.

In an article on the official Marvel website, Holland and Zendaya spoke about bonding with both Garfield and Maguire, and said that returning to play the character meant a lot to them. Calling Garfield a ‘legend’, Holland said that No Way Home was a way for him to make peace with his stint as Spider-Man, which ended abruptly after the lukewarm critical and commercial performance of his second outing.

Zendaya joked that she and Jacob Batalon felt like Holland’s parents, dropping him off to school on the first day that they were supposed to film with Maguire and Garfield. She said, “Like, ‘I hope the other kids like him.’ And like, ‘I hope he doesn’t come back crying.’ And so we were just there, and I was taking pictures of you guys so that you could have it. It was so cute.”

She added, “It was so beautiful. [Tobey, Andrew, and Tom] care so deeply about the characters, and what their characters— what their journey had been as Spider-Man. It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit. It was great to see how much you guys all really cared and had each other’s back. It was really sweet.”

Holland debuted as Spider-Man with 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and followed it up with two solo Spidey adventures and two Avengers films. He is expected to return for more movies set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maguire was the first actor to play the superhero on the big screen–he appeared in a trilogy of films directed by Sam Raimi, and Garfield followed with two films directed by Marc Webb.

No Way Home is breaking box office records both in India and abroad. Domestically, the film has made nearly Rs 150 crore, while its international total stands at over $750 milllion.