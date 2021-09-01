Tom Holland wishes his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya: ‘My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays’

scorecardresearch
September 1, 2021
zendaya birthday tom hollandTom Holland and Zendaya will reprise their roles of Peter Parker and MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel star Tom Holland shared an adorable birthday wish for his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya on Wednesday. Tom took to his Instagram handle and shared a click with Zendaya, leaving fans happy. The actors have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx” Tom wrote along with a picture from the dressing room where he is dressed in his Spider-Man suit, as Zendaya is peeping through a camera over his shoulders.

Zendaya, who turned 25 on Wednesday, plays Peter Parker aka Spider-Man’s classmate and girlfriend Michelle Jones (MJ).

Tom Holland and Zendaya were recently spotted attending a wedding. The co-stars first appeared together in 2017’s Jon Watts directorial Spider-Man: Homecoming, and have been hogging headlines ever since. Though they’ve not made their relationship official yet, they were spotted sharing a kiss in a car sometime back.

The two stars will reprise their roles in Marvel’s upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film also features Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Benedict Wong as Wong. The superhero flick is set to release in December this year.

