Tom Holland wishes to cameo on Zendaya’s HBO show Euphoria: ‘I must have come to visit 30 times this season’

Rumoured couple Tom Holland and Zendaya reprise the roles of Peter Parker or Spider-Man and Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones, respectively, in the latest Spider-Man movie, subtitled No Way Home.

Zendaya is also known for playing the main role of Rue Bennett, in HBO’s teen drama Euphoria. Holland in a recent interview said that he desperately wants a cameo in the Sam Levinson created drama and has been petitioning for this “for a long time”.

He told IMDb while answering a fan question, “Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit Euphoria 30 times this season.”

Zendaya said, “I know! Let me talk to some people. HBO! Let’s get them on the phone.”

Meanwhile, No Way Home, which also brings back director Jon Watts, is currently running in theatres. Only a few days after its release (December 16 in India), it is already setting pandemic-era box office records.

That is not a surprise since it has a scale similar to Avengers movies, with supervillains from previous Spidey film franchises like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin crossing over to face Tom Holland’s wall crawler.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a positive review. She wrote, “With great power comes great responsibility, is the motto Peter Parker aka Spider-Man has lived by. But great power also has great consequences, and if this third instalment in the Spider-Man franchise was when you were hoping Tom Holland would grow up to that realisation, you are in for a disappointment. Yes, No Way Home is all that you have been hearing and talking about. Yes, it gives you bangs to the power of three for your buck. Yes, it is gratifying to indulge in your favourite Spider-Men films of the recent past once more. And yes, Holland’s Peter remains as likable and eager as ever.”