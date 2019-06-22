Tom Holland wants a Spider-Man and Doctor Strange team up movie

Spider-Man star Tom Holland would really like the wall-crawler to team up with another Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero Doctor Strange. Holland will reprise the superhero role in Spider-Man: Far From Home that is due for release early next month.

Holland also described the reasons for his choice. He said with their respective contradicting powers, one given by science and one magical, there would be a nice contrast between the two characters, something like what Tony Stark shared with Benedict Cumberbatch’s superhero.

While speaking with Cinemablend, Holland said, “I’m really wanting to do a team-up with Doctor Strange, because we’re both New Yorkers and I just really like the idea of a science guy being teamed up with a guy who does magic, because it totally contradicts everything he knows. And I like the idea that there is real science that Peter Parker talks about, and then there’s Doctor Strange gibberish, where he’s like ‘The time rift and the thing and the thing.’ So it’s kind of fun.”

While Holland is correct, Doctor Strange is not particularly averse to science either. Before becoming the Sorcerer Supreme, he was a gifted (if prideful) neurosurgeon and refused to believe the existence of magic until it was showcased to him by the Ancient One in Kamar-Taj.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, though a standalone movie, assumes importance because it will be the first MCU film after Avengers: Endgame, which was a closing chapter of the story that began with MCU itself. Far From Home, thus, could signal the direction the MCU is going to take, especially how it will take the previously Fox-owned Marvel characters like X-Men and Fantastic Four under its fold.

Spider-Man: Far From Home releases in India on July 5.