Tom Holland unveils his first look from Uncharted movie

The first look of Tom Holland in the upcoming Uncharted movie is out. The actor shared the look on his social media handles. Sharing the image, he wrote, “It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted.”

Holland will play the lead role of treasure hunter Nathan Drake in Uncharted. The film will also star Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

The look of the character resembles the video-game version, and yet it is clear that Tom Holland, best known for playing Spider-Man in MCU movies, and the makers are not fully inspired by the source material.

The uncharted movie will be an adaptation of the action-adventure video-game series by Sony-owned developer Naughty Dog, which is also behind The Last of Us games.

The film will be a prequel to the video-game series and will tell fans how Nathan (Holland) became the hunter, and it will also introduce his friend and mentor Sully (Wahlberg).

Ruben Fleischer, known for Zombieland movies and Tom Hardy-starrer Marvel movie Venom, is directing Uncharted. Art Marcum and Matt Holloway have penned the screenplay.

Uncharted is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021.

