Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreate the classic Spider-Man meme ahead of No Way Home’s digital, physical media release

Sony Pictures has recreated the epic Spider-Man finger-pointing meme from the 1967 animated series to promote the digital and physical media release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. All three versions of Spidey can be seen pointing at each other.

A video that previews the bonus features also teases bloopers, outtakes, and behind the scenes. While the digital release is slated to be on March 22, physical media will release on April 12.

Earlier Tom Holland had revealed in an interview to Deadline that it was Garfield’s idea to recreate the meme. “It was so collaborative. It was so playful, from [Andrew] cracking Tobey’s back, to you coming up with the idea of pointing at [each other]. It was all stuff that we came up with on the day. It was just a lot of fun to be able to play with three guys in Spider-Man suits. It was a strange experience, but one I will never forget,” he had said.

The digital and physical media release of the film comes later than usual perhaps because the movie is still earning money in the theatres, more than two months after its release.

The Tom Holland-starrer has proven to be unstoppable at the box office, and proving even the most liberal forecasts wrong, it has become the biggest pandemic theatrical release by a considerable distance. It is the sixth-biggest grosser at the worldwide box office.

The story had the multiverse ripping open due to a failed experiment, and addressed the fallout of Spider-Man’s real identity getting exposed to the world by JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the last film in the franchise.

Supervillains from previous Spidey film franchises, like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, crossed over to the MCU to face the three Spider-Men.

If all those characters weren’t enough, we also saw Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, better known as Daredevil, providing Peter Parker legal assistance in quashing the charges labelled against him.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a positive review. She wrote, “With great power comes great responsibility, is the motto Peter Parker aka Spider-Man has lived by. But great power also has great consequences, and if this third instalment in the Spider-Man franchise was when you were hoping Tom Holland would grow up to that realisation, you are in for a disappointment. Yes, No Way Home is all that you have been hearing and talking about. Yes, it gives you bangs to the power of three for your buck. Yes, it is gratifying to indulge in your favourite Spider-Men films of the recent past once more. And yes, Holland’s Peter remains as likable and eager as ever.”