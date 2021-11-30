Tom Holland to return as Spider-Man for another trilogy, reveals producer

Just ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s release, producer Amy Pascal has revealed that this isn’t the last time that actor Tom Holland will be donning the Spidey suit. In fact, the 25-year-old actor will reprise the role in another Spider-Man trilogy being co-produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel.

Amy shared with Fandango, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – (this is not) the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.” She added, “Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.”

Tom Holland started playing Spider-man with Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and has since had two films as the lead character – Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The ongoing series is the third made by Sony Pictures, which has previously produced Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Both actors are rumoured to be making appearances in the upcoming film.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film also stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina are also returning to the franchise.