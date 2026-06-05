Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
‘The Odyssey almost saved Spider-Man Brand New Day,’ says Tom Holland
Tom Holland reveals how he convinced Sony to delay production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day so he could film Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
This summer is shaping up to be a major one for cinema lovers as Christopher Nolan returns to theatres with his highly anticipated film, The Odyssey. An adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast led by Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. Recently, Holland revealed that he personally requested Sony Pictures to postpone production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day because its schedule clashed with Nolan’s The Odyssey. He also explained how the delay ultimately benefited the Spider-Man film.
Speaking to GQ, the actor recalled his conversation with Nolan before talking to Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman. “So I said to Chris, like, ‘Look, I want to do this movie, but if I’m going to do it, I’m going to have to call Sony and have a very uncomfortable conversation,” he said.
Holland added that Nolan’s reputation for meticulous planning played a key role in Sony agreeing to the delay. “I think one of the reasons why Sony were happy to move is because Chris has that reputation of ‘This movie isn’t going to go five months over, and we aren’t actually going to lose Tom for two years.’ Any other director, it might have been a slightly different conversation,” he explained.
‘The Odyssey almost saved Spider-Man’
Interestingly, Tom Holland believes the delay ultimately benefited Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The additional time allowed filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton to come on board and help the team further develop the script. “The Odyssey almost saved Spider-Man because we wouldn’t have had Destin…He wouldn’t have been ready to make the movie when we were ready to go. We wouldn’t have had the six-month period to develop the script with Destin to get it to a place where it is now. And I truly believe that we’ve made the best version of any ‘Spider-Man’ movie going. So while it was a tough pill to swallow for Sony, I think in hindsight, they’re very grateful that it happened,” Holland said.
Also Read | Jumanji actor James Handy stabbed to death by girlfriend’s son
IMAX advance bookings in India from June 8
Adding to the excitement surrounding The Odyssey is the fact that it is the first feature film in cinema history to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras, a milestone that has generated significant anticipation among moviegoers worldwide.
Speaking about the opening of IMAX ticket bookings for The Odyssey in India, Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director of Warner Bros. Discovery India, said, “The Odyssey is the first film in cinema history to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, a milestone Christopher Nolan spent nearly 20 years working toward. On June 8, Nolan fans here will be able to book their favorite seats alongside fellow Christopher Nolan fans around the world for the first film in history made entirely on Imax cameras.”
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05