‘The Odyssey almost saved Spider-Man Brand New Day,’ says Tom Holland

This summer is shaping up to be a major one for cinema lovers as Christopher Nolan returns to theatres with his highly anticipated film, The Odyssey. An adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast led by Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. Recently, Holland revealed that he personally requested Sony Pictures to postpone production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day because its schedule clashed with Nolan’s The Odyssey. He also explained how the delay ultimately benefited the Spider-Man film.

Speaking to GQ, the actor recalled his conversation with Nolan before talking to Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman. “So I said to Chris, like, ‘Look, I want to do this movie, but if I’m going to do it, I’m going to have to call Sony and have a very uncomfortable conversation,” he said.