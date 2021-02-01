Tom Holland teases career highlight on Spider-Man 3’s sets

Tom Holland on Monday shared that his day on the sets of the upcoming third movie in MCU’s Spider-Man series was the highlight of his career.

He did not clarify what that highlight was, but a photo shows him all clad in the Spider-Man suit and his brother Harry sitting on his shoulders.

Tom Holland captioned the photo, “Today was easily one of the highlights of my career. For those of you that were there, you know what I’m talking about and for those of you that weren’t, you better buckle up!!!”

The highlight may be that his brother is in the movie. Or perhaps that Holland got to work with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who are reprising their respective Spider-Man roles in the film.

It is not confirmed yet, but both Maguire and Garfield are expected to return. This is possible because Spider-Man 3 deals with the multiverse, a bit like the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie in which multiple Spider-People from several dimensions met and interacted with each other.

Reports also say Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst will also come back as Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane, respectively.

Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus are already confirmed to return. In addition to all of these characters, Benedict Cumberbatch will assume the role of mentor to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, replacing the deceased Tony Stark.

Spider-man 3 will release on December 17, 2021.