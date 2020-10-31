Tom Holland starrer Uncharted wraps filming

Tom Holland's Uncharted will release on July 16, 2021. (Photo: Tom Holland/Instagram)

The Uncharted movie, starring Tom Holland in the lead role, has finished its principal photography. The official Twitter handle of the film shared the same.

Uncharted is based on the popular PlayStation exclusive action-adventure video-game series developed by Naughty Dog, a Sony-owned company.

Holland will play the main role of treasure hunter Nathan Drake in the movie. The film will also star Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle. It will focus on Nathan Drake’s life before the events of the first game.

Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer, who is best-known for his Zombieland movies and also Tom Hardy-starrer comic-book film Venom.

Holland had unveiled his first look from the movie earlier this month.

The movie was earlier going to be released on December 18, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now release on July 16, 2021.

