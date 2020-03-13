Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man 3 begins filming in July

The last film, Spider-Man: Far From Home released last year and ended with Tom Holland’s true identity being revealed. The last film, Spider-Man: Far From Home released last year and ended with Tom Holland’s true identity being revealed.

Tom Holland has unveiled the filming date of the third installment in MCU’s Spider-Man series of films.

While speaking to Philippine Daily Inquirer, Holland, who is the third actor to play the popular superhero in live-action films, said, “I am super happy about it. We will be shooting Spider-Man 3 in July in Atlanta.”

When asked if Zendaya will return, he replied, “Zendaya will most definitely be in the film. As to the relationship between Peter and MJ, I am not too sure what it will be.”

The last film, Spider-Man: Far From Home released last year and ended with Tom Holland’s true identity being revealed. Jon Watts had directed both the Spider-Man installments.

Far From Home also starred Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Sony and Marvel Studios had severed their deal to share the wall-crawler briefly before they hammered out a fresh deal after public outcry.

Tom Holland was last seen in the Pixar film Onward. The film is currently running in theaters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd