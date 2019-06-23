Tom Holland spoils Avengers Endgame again, leaves fans furious

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has once again spoiled a major plot point from Avengers: Endgame. He let it slip that Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark/Iron Man dies at the end of the film. It is arguable whether it really counts as a spoiler since the film has been out for nearly two months.

On Friday night on The Graham Norton Show, Holland was talking about his upcoming sequel film Spider-Man: Far From Home when he said, “The film is a direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame, so we deal with the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Tony Stark.”

“Sorry if anyone hasn’t seen the film! If you haven’t, then you’re living under a rock, to be honest,” he added.

Angry Marvel fans took to social media to outrage about the ‘spoiler’. The Russo Brothers, directors of the film, had put a ‘spoiler ban’ on the fans that lasted until the two weeks after the film’s release. This was the duration they had estimated which would take every fan to catch the film in theatres.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is a sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and is the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame. Tom Holland returns to reprise the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Peter goes with his friends on a European vacation, but his trip is interrupted by Nick Fury who recruits Peter to fight the Elementals. He will also have Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who has come from another dimension, to assist him.

Elementals are a group of villains who take the destructive form of different elements like fire and water.

Spider-Man: Far From Home releases on July 5.