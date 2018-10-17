It’s a wrap for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Far From Home

Tom Holland was last seen as Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War.

Actor Tom Holland has announced the wrapping up of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The upcoming movie by Sony and Marvel Studio is set after Avengers 4 and is slated to arrive next year. While we know Spider-Man was one of the superheroes who died at the snap of Thanos’ fingers, how the youngest and newest Avenger will be brought back to life, is yet to be seen.

Tom had already been teasing his fans with clicks from the film’s sets on his Instagram throughout the day. He finally took to the photo sharing platform and posted an image with co-actor Zendaya, who plays Michelle in the film. The two are striking the same pose with cross-hands and looking in the same direction.

Tom had also shared two other clicks, one of which had him carrying out a stunt. Both his captions read, “Halfway through our last day 😭” and “Walking into our last day like….” Tom had recently also posted some photos and videos while filming in Venice.

Check out all the photos and video shared by Tom Holland from the sets of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man: Far From Home has been under production for the last three months, at locations including Prague and New York. Spider-Man: Far From Home will release after Marvel Cinematic Universe’s other two big ticket films – Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, next year.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will also have actors like Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon reprising their roles.

