Tom Holland’s Spider-Man comes back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

It appears that Spider-Man is not yet done swinging through the streets of New York in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A report in Deadline said that Tom Holland’s wall crawler is back in the MCU for at least one more film — the third film in MCU’s Spider-Man franchise.

Sony, the studio that owns Spidey’s film rights, and Marvel Studios had parted ways after disagreements over the structure of the deal they had hammered out to share the character. Tom Holland was inducted as Spider-Man as part of the deal and was first seen in the character in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. However, the deal stood dissolved last month.

He reprised the role in his first standalone Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Far From Home, the second Spider-Man movie in the MCU, ended with a cliffhanger and after the news of the deal severance came out, there was a wave of disappointment among MCU fans.

Tom Holland had opened up about the Sony-Marvel divorce while speaking to fans at the D23 Expo, “Listen, it’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000.”

Kevin Feige said in a statement according to Deadline, “I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

The third Spider-Man film also has a release date: July 16, 2021.