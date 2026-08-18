Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day pay may cross $100 mn, 400 times his debut salary

Tom Holland’s decision to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is proving to be a highly lucrative one. The actor has reportedly earned $20 million upfront for the latest instalment, double his pay for Spider-Man: No Way Home. But that is only the start of his payday, with backend bonuses potentially pushing his earnings past the $100 million mark as the film continues its blockbuster run at the global box office.

That would mark a staggering jump from what Holland earned when he first donned the suit for Marvel. The actor was reportedly paid $250,000 for his debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016), meaning his potential earnings from Brand New Day could be hundreds of times his initial MCU payday.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day pay

According to The Wrap, Holland’s base salary on Spider-Man: Brand New Day is $20 million upfront, double than what he got on Spider-Man: No Way Home just five years ago. However, his backend bonuses could eventually get him upwards of $100 million, given the film has already grossed over $2 billion at the worldwide box office within 17 days of release.

While over $100 million is the minimum he’d earn from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, his contract doesn’t have any caps, as per TheWrap. That implies he could earn even more than that already impressive figure if the film continues its almost unprecedented trajectory at the global box office. Nonetheless, $100 million is 400 times what Holland earned for his first appearance as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man payday trajectory

Holland made his MCU debut as Spider-Man 10 years ago in Russo Brothers’ Captain America: Civil War (2016), when he was paid $250,000. In his first solo lead outing, Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), he earned double of his previous outing — $50,000. His next paycheque from Watts’ Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) was $4 million.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland hinted that he wouldn’t return to the franchise and would pass on the baton. However, even though it took five years, Holland did negotiate well with Sony Pictures International to return as Spider-Man, even cheekily admitting during the promotions of his new film that his previous hints at hanging up his Spidey boots could have very well been a thought-through negotiating mechanism.

One of MCU’s highest paid stars

With his earnings from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland has emerged as one of the highest-paid stars of the MCU, at the age of 30. Robert Downey Jr., in comparison, started his MCU stint with a $500,000 paycheque at the age of 43 for Jon Favreau’s Iron Man (2008), with his trajectory as Tony Stark ending with over $100 million in backend pay from the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and its 2019 sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day also stars Zendaya as MJ, Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk and Florence Pugh as Black Widow, among others. After beating Avengers: Endgame to score the biggest weekend worldwide in Hollywood history, it also became the second-fastest Hollywood movie to hit the $1 billion mark globally, next only to Avengers: Endgame.