Tom Holland: Spider-Man 3 is the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made

Tom Holland has said that the untitled third Spider-Man film in MCU will be the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made.

While talking to Variety, Holland was asked whether he can reveal anything about the much-anticipated sequel.

He said, “I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

The actor added, “And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little shit who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it.”

Tom Holland does seem to be right. Spider-Man 3 looks huge.

Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus are already confirmed to return. It is not confirmed yet, but both Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to return.

Benedict Cumberbatch will assume the role of mentor to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, replacing the deceased Tony Stark.

Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone, who played love-interests Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy, are expected to come back too.

Spider-Man 3 will release on December 17 this year.