Tom Holland shares stunning photo of Zendaya from Dune premiere, she has an emotional response

Actor Tom Holland took to Instagram and shared a photo of his rumoured girlfriend and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya at the premiere of her upcoming film Dune. He posted a monochrome photo of Zendaya from the film’s premiere in London.

In the photo, Zendaya is seen in a white gown with her hair tied up. Tom captioned the picture, “Dune”, followed by a heart-eye emoji. Reacting to the post, Zendaya dropped an emotional-face emoji.

Last month, Tom Holland wished Zendaya happy birthday. Sharing a photo, he wrote, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.” Rumours about the two dating gained steam earlier this year after they were spotted getting close in a car. However, the two still haven’t made their relationship official.

The two first shared screen space in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. In 2017, a source told People magazine, “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.” However, at the time, the two laughed off the reports, and Zendaya had tweeted, “Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya will be seen next in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which comes out in December.