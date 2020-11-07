Tom Holland shares first photo from the set of Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021. (Photo: Tom Holland/Instagram)

Tom Holland has shared the first photo from the set of MCU’s Spider-Man 3. His Spidey can be seen wearing a mask in the photo.

Holland wrote in the caption, “Wear a mask, I’m wearing two…”

There has been a lot of anticipation around Spider-Man 3. The last film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, released in 2019 and ended with the revelation of Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man.

There has been speculation as to the film will introduce the multiverse to MCU, something Far From Home was expected to do.

Sony, the studio that owns the film rights to Spider-Man, had earlier announced that Jamie Foxx will be reprising the role of Electro in the movie. He had played the role opposite Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. JK Simmons also reprised the role of J Jonah Jameson in Far From Home, albeit in a different avatar — an alt-right news website instead of a newspaper.

If all that wasn’t enough, Benedict Cumberbatch will star as Doctor Strange, presumably as Peter Parker’s mentor.

Jon Watts, who has directed both the Spider-Man installments, returns for the third.

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021.

