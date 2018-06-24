Tom Holland reveals Spiderman Far From Home as the sequel title

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in a still from Spider-Man: Homecoming Tom Holland as Spider-Man in a still from Spider-Man: Homecoming

Considering the events of Avengers Infinity War, the idea of having a Spider-Man movie seems next to impossible. But, it’s believed nothing is impossible in the Marvel Universe and Spider-Man Homecoming is soon set to have a sequel.

Tom Holland recently posted a video on Instagram revealing a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming called Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tom, though seeming to be sceptical about the movie, admitted that he got the sequel script to read and is hence exited.

Talking to his fans, Tom said, “I wanted to apologize because there is no real revelation coming out this weekend about Spider-Man 2. I don’t know much about it, I’m a little confused because I died. So I don’t really how all this comes into play but what I do know is that I’ve got the script. I’m super excited to read it and it’s gonna be great. So yeah, Spider-Man 2, let’s do this.”

Keeping on brand with its home theme, the Spider-Man: Far From Home title suggests a solo movie taking place at the backdrop of some other country of the world far from the wallcrawler’s home New York City. John Watts, the director of Spider-Man: Homecoming who will be coming back to the position to direct the sequel, told The Hollywood Reporter last year that the movie would be about Spider-Man dealing with the fallout from Infinity War unlike the fan speculations regarding the sequel to be placed in the timeline before the Infinity War.

Spider-Man: Homecoming earned more than 880 million dollars worldwide and helped solidify Holland’s version of Peter Parker as a Marvel fan favourite. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man Far From Home also casts Jake Gyllenhaal as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio, according to a report by Hollywood Reporter.

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5, 2019 and will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to follow Avengers 4, which opens two months earlier.

