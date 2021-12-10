Tom Holland reveals he’s in a WhatsApp group with fellow Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

Actor Tom Holland said that since only three actors have played Spider-Man on the big screen, it can be an alienating experience. So he relied on the friendship he forged with actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, both of whom have played the Marvel superhero as well. In fact, they even have a WhatsApp group.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1 ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland was shown a picture of him and Garfield hugging each other, and asked about it.

He said, “It’s an interesting thing, because, when you play Spider-Man, there’s only three people to have done it on the big screen. And it’s quite an alienating experience. I have my friendships and my relationships with people that I can express my concerns and talk about my problems, and that sort of stuff. But there’s nothing quite like doing it with someone that has donned the suit. And for me, I don’t know Andrew that well, but I saw him at this party and I said I have to go and say hello. We’ve shared something that so few people have shared. And it’s interesting, we went out to another party after that and I actually bumped into Tobey, only 20 minutes later. Over the last few years, we’ve kind of been getting closer, because we’ve realised that we share something that only us three people share.”

Holland stressed, yet again, that the two actors aren’t going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as has long been rumoured, but said that he would love to work with them some day. It was then that he revealed that they’re in a WhatsApp group together.

“We actually do have a WhatsApp group,” he said, adding, “I don’t know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant a while ago, and I took his number. I think I set it up.” He joked that nobody has responded to his messages on the group yet. “I think I’m the only one who’s ever spoken in it,” he laughed.

Garfield has played the character in two films — The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Tobey Maguire was the first to play the superhero on the big screen; he appeared as Spider-Man in a trilogy of films directed by Sam Raimi. Holland was introduced as the character in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He has since appeared as Spider-Man in two Avengers films and two solo movies. No Way Home, the third, is slated for a December 16 release.