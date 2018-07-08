Tom Holland remembers Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko

Tom Holland plays the role of Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland plays the role of Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe, has paid a tribute to Steve Ditko, who together with Stan Lee, created everybody’s favourite neighbourhood web-slinger in the early 1960s. Spider-Man is one of the most popular comic-book characters ever and is especially popular with kids.

Writing on social media site Twitter, Holland, who last appeared as Spidey in Avengers: Infinity War, said, “We all want to leave our mark on the world – this guy crushed it. He made so many people so happy and changed lives – most of all, mine! Thank you Steve – your life lives on man, thank you.”

Unlike other, more grown-up sort of superheroes, Spider-Man is a teenager with teenage problems like girls, homework, and school-related issues. The character grew up in Stan Lee’s imagination when he was thinking to create a superhero targeted at teenagers. But it was Steve Ditko who gave it the classic final look (in US flag colours) that is so loved around the world.

Steve Ditko was 90 years old at the time of his death. He also had a hand in co-creating other iconic Marvel characters like Doctor Strange. He also worked at DC Comics and DC Comics writer and executive Paul Levitz described Ditko’s art as “unlike anything else being published by DC at the time.”

“Today, the Marvel family mourns the loss of Steve Ditko,” said Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment. “Steve transformed the industry and the Marvel Universe, and his legacy will never be forgotten.”

RIP to comic book legend Steve Ditko, beyond influential on countless planes of existence. He never truly profited from his comic creations that have lasted for decades, but his work will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/UBZQWpF79i — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 7, 2018

Director Edgar Wright wrote on Twitter, “RIP to comic book legend Steve Ditko, beyond influential on countless planes of existence. He never truly profited from his comic creations that have lasted for decades, but his work will never be forgotten.”

