Tom Holland is shocked to learn of Spider-Man No Way Home’s wild box office success: ‘For real?’. Watch

Spider-Man: No Way Home may be ruling the worldwide box office after more than a month and a half of its release, its main star Tom Holland does not appear to be fully aware just how big the movie has turned out to be.

No Way Home, which brought back supervillains and previous versions of live-action Spideys from the previous Spider-Man series, has proven to be an unprecedented success, and it is doubly impressive considering it released during a full-blown global pandemic.

Up until now, the Jon Watts directorial has grossed $1.74 billion globally and $737.84 million domestically in North America. But perhaps due to stress of unrelenting Uncharted movie promotions or fatigue after ending a long marketing campaign for No Way Home, Holland didn’t know that when he was interviewed by BackstageOL. He was informed that the film is approaching the domestic gross of James Cameron’s Avatar.

Holland’s reaction was of dumbfounded silence as he stared at the interviewer with his lips parted and eyes wide open. He then went on to ask somebody beside him, “For real?” and then mouthed a breathy “Holy s**t” to the camera.

No Way Home is behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.66 million), Avengers: Endgame ($858.37 million) and Avatar ($760.5 million)

Globally, as well, No Way Home ($1.74 billion) is the sixth biggest film ever behind Avatar ($2.84 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion), Titanic ($2.20 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06 billion), and Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04 billion).

The film was marketed as a huge crossover, which it indeed was. As mentioned above, apart from supervillains from previous Spidey film franchises, like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also joined Holland’s web-slinger.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 3.5 stars. She wrote in her review, “With great power comes great responsibility, is the motto Peter Parker aka Spider-Man has lived by. But great power also has great consequences, and if this third instalment in the Spider-Man franchise was when you were hoping Tom Holland would grow up to that realisation, you are in for a disappointment. Yes, No Way Home is all that you have been hearing and talking about. Yes, it gives you bangs to the power of three for your buck. Yes, it is gratifying to indulge in your favourite Spider-Men films of the recent past once more. And yes, Holland’s Peter remains as likable and eager as ever.”

Holland will next be seen playing the titular role in Uncharted movie in February.