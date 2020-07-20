Tom Holland praises kid who saved his sister from dog attack

Bridger Walker has been hailed as a superhero. (Photo: Tom Holland/Instagram and Nikki Walker/Instagram) Bridger Walker has been hailed as a superhero. (Photo: Tom Holland/Instagram and Nikki Walker/Instagram)

After Chris Evans, more Avengers have praised brave six-year-old kid Bridger Walker who saved his little sister’s life after a dog attacked her. The kid needed 90 stitches on his face and is now recuperating.

Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, had promised to send Walker a bona fide Captain American shield.

The latest celebrity to laud Bridger Walker is Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU movies. A relative of Bridger, Nikki Walker, has been sharing videos of the conversations between the kid and actors. In a video, Holland says, “I have heard about your story, and I wanna say you are so brave, mate. And we are all so proud of you. Your little sister is so lucky to have someone like you. I mean you are such a brave little kid. It isn’t easy what you did.”

Holland went on to offer Bridger a chance to hang out with him on the set of the untitled third installment of his Spider-Man film series when it begins production.

Earlier, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr had also shared heartwarming messages for Bridger Walker.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd