Tom Holland opens about his relationship with Zendaya, says she is a ‘shoulder to cry on’

Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, who will soon be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, recently spoke about the love and support they have gotten from each other during their journey as successful film stars.

At the London premiere of the Marvel film, Holland said that Zendaya has been a “shoulder to cry on” for him and that is a “huge thing” for the couple. “The biggest way is just companionship. You know like two friends coming together. Like experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on has been a huge thing for the pair of us,” he said on the red carpet.

Zendaya shared that their relationship allows them to vent to each other and that has solidified their relationship. “I think one is just by supporting, by just being there, you just have to be a person to vent to, someone to just be there and listen,” she said.

Tom Holland had previously opened up about the lack of privacy and told GQ, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

He spoke about Zendaya’s support in his life and shared, “Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity. She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls.”