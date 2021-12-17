Tom Holland says sex scene in a Spider-Man film would be ‘horrible’

Actor Tom Holland has said that a franchise like Spider-Man does not need sex scenes, considering it features relatively young characters. Tom, who plays the titular web-slinging superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), returned with the third installment in the standalone Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which released on Thursday.

The actor told Yahoo! Entertainment, “I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Spider-Man franchise.” He further added, “We are still very much young kids. Should there be a future for this character maybe one day we will explore that. But at the moment, this is a film about celebrating friendships and young love.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home features Tom as the teenage Peter Parker, alongside actor Jacob Batalon as his friend Ned Leeds, and Zendaya as MJ, Peter’s girlfriend. In the same interview, Zendaya said, “Peter Parker is like a little brother.” Tom added, “No one wants to see Peter Parker having sex! That would be horrible.”

The second film in the franchise, Spider-Man: Far From Home, ended with Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, revealing to the world that Spider-Man is actually Peter Parker’s alter-ego.

No Way Home picks up from there and sees Peter seeking help from his Avengers: Endgame colleague and friend Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to ensure the world forgets his real identity. But in an attempt to undo the damage, the Sorcerer Supreme inadvertently opens up the multiverse, bringing in characters like Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard into the MCU.