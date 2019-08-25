Tom Holland is like a little brother to me: Chris Pratt

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt voice the lead characters in Pixar’s Onward. While Holland plays Ian, Pratt plays his elder brother Barley in the animated film.

Advertising

At the D23 Expo, Pratt said, “I do feel like Tom is like a little brother to me and you see that reflected in this movie. It’s really cool to have that because we get to do a Pixar movie and that’s awesome to be able to do that but also to share that experience with somebody that you love, that’s really cool. It amplifies the experience in a way. We can look at each other and say, ‘Holy crap, can you believe that this is happening right now?’”

Tom Holland added, “Last time we were here, we were like space buddies fighting on Titan and now we are elf buddies fighting in L.A.”

This is the first time the two are working together after Avengers: Endgame.

The actors also treated fans to footage from Onward. Ian and Barley have lost their father at a young age. On Ian’s 16th birthday, his mother (Julia Louis Dreyfus) hands over a wand to Ian along with a message from his father. The message revealed that one of the two brothers has the magic to make the wand work and let them see their father for 24 hours. However, while Ian discovers that he has the magic, things go wrong. So, to make things right and to find out if there’s magic left within them, the two brothers set out on an adventurous journey.

Advertising

As soon as the preview got over, Holland said, “It’s been a crazy week. Thank you for your support. I love you 3000,” referring to the ongoing Marvel and Sony dispute over Spider-Man.

Check out the exclusive poster and still from #PixarOnward that just debuted at #D23Expo. See the new film starring @tomholland1996 and @prattprattpratt in theaters March 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/hLwOEZ1vs1 — Pixar (@Pixar) August 24, 2019

Apart from the existing voice cast, the film also features the voice of Octavia Spencer as The Manticore who helps the boys in their journey.

Just Announced: @iamjamiefoxx and Tina Fey will lead the cast of #PixarSoul, coming to theaters June 19, 2020. Here’s a first look at their characters, Joe Gardner and 22, and a new piece of concept art. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/hlplMBhWud — Pixar (@Pixar) August 24, 2019

Apart from Onward, Pixar announced another interesting original film Soul, which will have characters being voiced by Jamie Fox and Tina Fey.