Tom Holland hints at Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield’s role in Spider-Man No Way Home. Watch video

During a recent appearance of the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show, the host tried his best to get the actors — Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon — to spill some secrets. However, thanks to their prior experience with spoilers and Marvel, the team managed to maintain silence when asked about cameos of previous Spidey suit owners, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

But that did not stop Kimmel from trying to make fun of fans’ obsession and Holland’s supposed inability to keep movie secrets. When Holland said, “I was at a party, and I bumped into Andrew…,” Kimmel quickly seized the chance to once again play the spoiler game with the Hollywood star and promptly asked him, “Wrap party?”

The cast of #SpiderManNoWayHome adresses the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield rumors! pic.twitter.com/HP8a3safu9 — Straight2theFACT  (@Straight2theF) December 14, 2021

When Kimmel finally said he wants to be in on the details for the sake of fans, Holland smiled and requested him to wait for the grand premiere. Now what does this mean? Is Holland finally affirming that previous web-slingers will indeed feature in new MCU film? For that, we will have to wait for the film to hit the big screen.

Also starring Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Marisa Tomei, Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on December 16 in India.