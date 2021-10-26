Tom Holland hints at another superhero’s return in Spider-Man No Way Home: ‘Our jaws were on the floor’

Tom Holland is all set to don the Spidey suit one more time in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home but if rumours and fan theories are to be believed, Tom won’t be the only one wearing his Spider-Man suit in this one. Chatter about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return from their respective universes has intrigued the fans. In a recent interview, Tom said that he shot for “one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever shot” with a mystery character, which has led fans to believe that Andrew and Tobey might be returning.

In a conversation with Empire magazine, Tom shared that the said ‘cool’ scene features him as Peter Parker, Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May, and Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan along with a mystery character. When asked about the return of other Spidermen, Tom did not divulge much and just gave a plain, “I don’t know.” He added that if the actors are returning, he just hasn’t been informed yet. “I’m always in the dark. If they are, no-one’s told me,” he said.

Talking about his favourite scene, Tom said, “It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing. The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor.” The content of the scene definitely hints that there has to be another superhero on the table.

Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise earlier shared with Variety that he was not “aware” of his involvement in No Way Home. He said, “I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f***ing cool would it be if they did that?’ But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f***ed. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home also marks the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Willem Dafoe’s return as Green Goblin was also hinted in the first trailer of the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on December 17.