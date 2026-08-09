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Tom Holland film Spider-Man: Brand New Day grosses over Rs 455 crore in India
Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 10: The Tom Holland film earned Rs 31 crore on Saturday across 13,482 shows, taking its gross domestic collection to Rs 455.33 crore and its net collection to Rs 380.75 crore.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 10 Update: Tom Holland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which released in theatres on July 31, continues to dominate the box office in its second week. The film earned Rs 31 crore on Saturday across 13,482 shows, taking its gross domestic collection to Rs 455.33 crore and its net collection to Rs 380.75 crore. Globally, Brand New Day has managed to earn $1.25 billion within ten days of release.
The language-wise breakdown of the film on Day 10 was Rs 18 crore in English, Rs 10.5 crore in Hindi, Rs 1.8 crore in Tamil, Rs 0.68 crore in Telugu and Rs 0.02 crore in Malayalam. Theatre occupancy for the English 3D version was 51.06%, with morning shows recording 36.11% occupancy, afternoon shows 55.22%, evening shows 59% and night shows 53.89%.
Meanwhile, the overall theatre occupancy for the Hindi 3D version stood at 31.54%, while the Hindi 2D version recorded 22.93% and the English 2D version 50.47%. The Tamil and Telugu versions recorded overall occupancies of 57.25% and 30.33%, respectively.
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Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has overtaken Toy Story 5, Michael, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and The Odyssey at the worldwide box office. The film is expected to maintain its strong momentum despite the arrival of fresh Hollywood releases such as One Night Only, Super Troopers 3 and Ice Cream Man.
Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro recently reflected on Brand New Day’s box office performance. “I’d be remiss not to acknowledge and congratulate everyone on this past weekend’s record breaking opening. The film’s box office performance is one more example that audiences will turn out in force for great theatrical experiences. 65 years after his debut, Spider Man remains one of the most popular characters. through consumer products, parks, and streaming. And this weekend, it’s a great reminder of just how much strength this franchise still has. And it goes without saying that the success of Spider Man bodes well for our upcoming and highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday film.”
Spider Man: Brand New Day is the fourth installment in Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film saw Tom Holland return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The other star cast members included Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Michael Mando, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colon-Zayas, and Marvin Jones II.
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