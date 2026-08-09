Tom Holland film Spider-Man: Brand New Day grosses over Rs 455 crore in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 10 Update: Tom Holland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which released in theatres on July 31, continues to dominate the box office in its second week. The film earned Rs 31 crore on Saturday across 13,482 shows, taking its gross domestic collection to Rs 455.33 crore and its net collection to Rs 380.75 crore. Globally, Brand New Day has managed to earn $1.25 billion within ten days of release.

The language-wise breakdown of the film on Day 10 was Rs 18 crore in English, Rs 10.5 crore in Hindi, Rs 1.8 crore in Tamil, Rs 0.68 crore in Telugu and Rs 0.02 crore in Malayalam. Theatre occupancy for the English 3D version was 51.06%, with morning shows recording 36.11% occupancy, afternoon shows 55.22%, evening shows 59% and night shows 53.89%.