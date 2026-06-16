‘They were all there’: Tom Holland drops biggest hint yet about secret wedding to Zendaya

After months of speculation surrounding their relationship status, Tom Holland has seemingly confirmed that he and Zendaya are married. The actor made the revelation in an interview with Esquire, offering his clearest response yet to rumours that have circulated ever since Zendaya sparked engagement and wedding buzz earlier this year.

The revelation came while Tom Holland was discussing the viral AI-generated wedding photos that circulated online earlier this year. Recalling how his grandmother reacted to the images, he said she believed she had not been invited to the ceremony. When asked whether he had to reassure other relatives as well, Holland replied, “No, because they were all there.”

According to Esquire, when the interviewer pointed out that he did not realise the wedding had already taken place, Holland responded, “That’s all you’ll get on that.”

While the actor declined to elaborate further, his comments are being seen as the clearest indication yet that he and Zendaya have tied the knot.

Rumours surrounding the couple’s marriage first gained momentum in January after Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Golden Globes. The speculation intensified further when her longtime stylist and friend, Law Roach, told Access Hollywood in March, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

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Zendaya previously dismissed viral AI wedding photos

At the time, neither Tom Holland nor Zendaya publicly addressed the reports. However, Zendaya later found herself responding to a different controversy when AI-generated images depicting her wedding began spreading widely across social media.

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“I was just out and about in real life and people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous.’ And I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real,” Zendaya told Jimmy Kimmel in March. She also revealed that several people close to her believed the images were genuine and were upset they had not received invitations.

Tom Holland on his relationship with Zendaya

Despite remaining tight-lipped about their private life, Tom Holland spoke warmly about his relationship with Zendaya in the interview. The pair, who met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, have since starred together in multiple projects and will reunite in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

“Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” Holland said.

He added, “We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else. So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.”

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Tom Holland recalls Zendaya’s Spider-Man audition

Speaking about his early days working with Zendaya, Tom Holland remembered being impressed by her audition for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Obviously, I was super excited at the prospect of working with her and getting to know her. She smashed her audition out the park and got the part before she’d even left the room,” he said.

The actor added, “I remember when she closed the door to leave, [producer] Amy Pascal was immediately like, ‘Well, she’s getting the job.’”

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s love story dates back to 2016, when they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. While romance rumours followed them for years, Holland and Zendaya largely chose to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight. Their relationship was publicly confirmed in 2021, and since then they have become one of Hollywood’s most closely watched.