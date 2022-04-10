Tom Holland buys new Porsche Taycan and shares photo, fans say ‘MJ is waiting for a test drive…’

Hollywood star Tom Holland bought a new luxurious Porsche Taycan for himself. The Spider-Man actor shared a monochrome photo of himself with the car and captioned it, ” “Electric Peter Kay. Thanks @porsche_gb for helping me go electric. #PorscheTaycan.”

Tom, who had been on somewhat of a break from Instagram for a month, received a warm welcome from fans. One fan commented, “Welcome back Tom.. Congrats on your new car man,” another one said, “Where were you?” along with a teary-eyed emoji. One fan said, “Another beast in your collection,” and another one commented, “It’s been almost 2 months now. We missed you.” Others echoed the same sentiment, welcoming him back to the photo-blogging site. One wrote, “MJ is waiting for a test drive,” referring to Zendaya’s character from the Spider-Man franchise. Zendaya and Tom have been dating for quite a while now.

Tom’s Porsche Taycan Turbo S costs ₹2.13 crore. According to a report by AutoBizz, Tom is also the owner of Audi RS7, Audi RS7 Sportback, Audi Q7, Audi R8, and Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge.

The third installment of Spider-Man, No Way Home released in 2021 and grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing film of 2021, the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time. It dealt with the multiverse, and fans got to see three different iterations of the web slinger. Supervillains from previous Spidey film franchises, like Alfred Molina’s Doc and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, also crossed over to the MCU to face the three Spider-Men. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr Strange was responsible for the multiversal trip, and the adventures, or rather repercussions, will continue in Dr Strange Into The Multiverse Of Madness.