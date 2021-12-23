scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 23, 2021
MUST READ

Tom Holland goofed up the biggest shot in Avengers Endgame, had to apologise to his ‘childhood heroes’

Tom Holland laughed about when he goofed up on the set of Avengers: Endgame, during a particularly important shot.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 23, 2021 5:18:29 pm
chris evans avengers endgame captain americaCaptain America lifting Thor's Mjölnir was one of the most striking moments of Avengers: Endgame. (Photo: Screenshot/Marvel)

Actor Tom Holland revealed how he goofed up in front of his heroes while filming a huge (if not the biggest) scene in Avengers: Endgame. In a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, the Spider-Man star said that in the film’s epic final battle sequence, he misunderstood the direction he was given, forcing a retake.

The goof-up happened when virtually every main cast member was filming the charge sequence in Endgame, after Chris Evans’ Captain America unleashes the battle cry, “Avengers! Assemble.” But because he whispers the second word, Holland couldn’t hear the cue, and charged before everybody else.

Also read |Spider-Man No Way Home: A middling MCU film with major fan service problem

He said, “[Chris Evans] was like four or five people down from me and the direction was, as soon as he says, ‘Assemble,’ everyone then screams and charges towards the enemy. But because he was so far away, I couldn’t hear him say ‘assemble,’ because he says it to himself. So, he went, ‘Avengers!’ And then I just went ‘Ahhh!’ and I ran off by myself. I got like 30 feet, and then I had to turn around and like, walk back to like all my childhood heroes and be like ‘Sorry guys, I got that wrong.'”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He has since starred in three solo Spidey movies–Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which released last week. He has also appeared in two Avengers films–Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame–and is expected to reprise his role for future Marvel projects.

No Way Home is setting records at the box office, and is expected to perform at the level of an Avengers film. It broke Infinity War’s opening weekend record both in the US and in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ranveer singh deepika padukone kiss at 83 screening
83 screening: Ranveer Singh showers love on lady luck Deepika Padukone, real stars make an appearance

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 23: Latest News

Advertisement