Tom Holland goofed up the biggest shot in Avengers Endgame, had to apologise to his ‘childhood heroes’

Actor Tom Holland revealed how he goofed up in front of his heroes while filming a huge (if not the biggest) scene in Avengers: Endgame. In a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, the Spider-Man star said that in the film’s epic final battle sequence, he misunderstood the direction he was given, forcing a retake.

The goof-up happened when virtually every main cast member was filming the charge sequence in Endgame, after Chris Evans’ Captain America unleashes the battle cry, “Avengers! Assemble.” But because he whispers the second word, Holland couldn’t hear the cue, and charged before everybody else.

He said, “[Chris Evans] was like four or five people down from me and the direction was, as soon as he says, ‘Assemble,’ everyone then screams and charges towards the enemy. But because he was so far away, I couldn’t hear him say ‘assemble,’ because he says it to himself. So, he went, ‘Avengers!’ And then I just went ‘Ahhh!’ and I ran off by myself. I got like 30 feet, and then I had to turn around and like, walk back to like all my childhood heroes and be like ‘Sorry guys, I got that wrong.'”

Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He has since starred in three solo Spidey movies–Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which released last week. He has also appeared in two Avengers films–Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame–and is expected to reprise his role for future Marvel projects.

No Way Home is setting records at the box office, and is expected to perform at the level of an Avengers film. It broke Infinity War’s opening weekend record both in the US and in India.