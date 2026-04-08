Tom Holland opens up on additional shooting for Spider-Man Brand New Day, says it’s ‘icing on the cake’

Last month, the trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released, quickly becoming the talk of the internet. With the film gearing up for a mega summer release, and principal shooting already wrapped last year, Tom Holland recently revealed that the team returned for additional filming to enhance certain elements for fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Speaking to GQ, he said, “I can positively say that the stuff we’re doing, we don’t need. The movie works and sings as it is. We’re just adding the icing on the cake in certain areas. We’re finding some ways to add a little bit more humour. We’re layering in a villain plotline in a new way and some really fun stuff.”

‘The Odyssey is an absolute masterpiece’

In the same conversation, Tom also shared his excitement for another major release this year, Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated The Odyssey, which he described as an “absolute masterpiece.” He said, ” It’s unlike anything that I’ve ever seen before. I think when I saw the movie, I found myself asking a question that I haven’t asked about a movie for a long time, which is, ‘How did you do that?'”

He particularly praised Nolan’s commitment to practical effects. “There were certain sequences in the movie where I’m watching it and I’m just sort of thinking like, ‘How on earth has he done that? That has to be CG,’” he said. “And then after the movie asking him, ‘That was definitely CG, right?’ And he’s like, ‘No, no, no, that’s all in camera effects. Very planned, very prepared.’ So I think fans are going to be really, really blown away by the set pieces and sequences throughout the movie, because even as someone that was there on the day and was in the film, I was absolutely blown away by the scale, the scope, his ability to navigate such an intricate and heartfelt story in the middle of this insane kind of action movie.”

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Zendaya on rumors about her wedding with Tom Holland

Tom has also been in the news recently amid rumours of a “secret marriage” to longtime girlfriend, actor Zendaya. Addressing the speculation during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting her upcoming film The Drama, Zendaya spoke about AI-generated images of their supposed wedding that had been circulating online. She said, “Many people have been fooled by them. While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’ and I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real.’”

The couple has largely kept their relationship private. Rumours of their romance first surfaced when they were working together on Spider-Man: Homecoming.