Tom Hardy’s Capone won’t release in theatres, says director Josh Trank

Tom Hardy-starrer Capone will be going straight to a streaming service, director Josh Trank has announced.

The movie, which was earlier titled Fonzo, is a biopic on notorious gangster Al Capone. It will chronicle his struggle with early-onset dementia that caused him to reckon with his past crimes.

Trank, best known for making movies such as Chronicle and Fantastic Four, shared the film’s first trailer on Twitter.

In another post, he also confirmed that the film is now going to come out on a streaming service on May 12 rather than in cinemas as originally planned, due to the current global situation.

“Will be on streaming! Planned as theatrical, but hopefully will be on the big screen later this year,” he tweeted.

The director, however, is yet to reveal the streamer which will premiere the movie.

Capone was a ruthless mobster who ruled Chicago with an iron fist during the 1920s. He was prosecuted for income tax evasion in 1931 and imprisoned. He died of dementia at the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, of deme.

Capone also features Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Noel Fisher, Kyle MacLachlan and Matt Dillon.

