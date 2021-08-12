Tom Hardy ‘would do anything’ to make Venom crossover with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

English actor Tom Hardy, who will be reprising the role of Venom in Andy Serkis’ sequel titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has said that he would do “anything” to make Tom Holland’s Spider-Man crossover with his character.

Sony owns the film and TV rights to Spider-Man and its supporting characters, one of which is Venom. Currently, there is a deal between Sony and Marvel Studios to share the character. This is why Peter Parker can be in the MCU. But that deal will not last, and should Sony decide to continue Holland’s take on the character, he can finally meet Hardy’s Venom. Until Spider-Man is a part of MCU, it is hard to see how Venom can encounter Peter on the big screen.

From the trends on social media, it is clear that the fans want it.

Tom Hardy told Esquire, “Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 metres, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

The original Venom, released in 2018, was based on the Marvel villain/anti-hero of the same name. While it did not impress critics, it was a huge global box office success.

The titular character is the amalgam of an alien parasite called symbiote and Hardy’s character Eddie Brock.

The sequel to Venom will pit him against his arch-nemesis Carnage — a symbiote that fuses itself with a psychotic serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson).

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released first in the UK on September 15, 2021, and then in the US on September 24.