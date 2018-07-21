Tom Hardy wants to star in more Mad Max movies

Tom Hardy will star in Venom as the titular Spider-Man villain later this year. Tom Hardy will star in Venom as the titular Spider-Man villain later this year.

It seems Tom Hardy is not done with Mad Max movies yet. Hardy played the title role in 2015’s George Miller directorial Mad Max: Fury Road, which was a reboot of Mel Gibson starrer trilogy that began with 1979’s Mad Max. The actor, who will be starring in Sony’s Venom later this year, has said that he will appear in more Mad Max movies and had signed up for a trilogy of movies.

“There was always a plan to do three of them. I think we are still waiting on being given the opportunity and the green light to do the next one,” Hardy said while speaking to Variety at San Diego Comic-Con. “But a lot of projects are in radial, you know, you wait for something to land or when it’s real. As soon as it’s real, we’ll jump on it.”

Tom Hardy also attended Venom’s Comic-Con panel. Co-star Riz Ahmed and director Ruben Fleischer were also present. Mad Max: Fury Road is considered the best action movie of all time. It holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with the consensus being, “With exhilarating action and a surprising amount of narrative heft, Mad Max: Fury Road brings George Miller’s post-apocalyptic franchise roaring vigorously back to life.” The film also grossed 378 million dollars worldwide at the box office.

We might not see a Mad Max movie with Tom Hardy for a while though. George Miller and the studio Warner Bros that own the rights are in a legal tussle over unpaid bonuses that Miller claims the studio didn’t pay. The studio says otherwise. Unless the differences are sorted out, a new Mad Max film will not even be considered.

