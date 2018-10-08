Tom Hardy’s Venom opens to a record-breaking 80 million dollars at the US box office

Tom Hardy’s Venom is gobbling competition.

Tom Hardy starrer Venom opened at 80 million dollars at the US box office, breaking the October opening weekend record by a huge margin. The previous record-holder, Alfonso Cuarón’s sci-fi thriller Gravity, had earned 55.7 million dollars. Venom marks the first attempt by Sony to build a comic-book universe of their own by using supporting characters of the Spiderverse whose rights Sony owns. Meanwhile, Venom has earned 125.2 million dollars worldwide.

Venom has received negative reviews. It holds a 32% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Venom’s first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways – chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man.”

Warner Bros’ A Star is Born, the third remake of the classic 1937 film of the same name, also had a fine debut as well, earning 40 million dollars. Starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, it is directed by Cooper. At the global box office, the film has collected 56 million dollars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, A Star is Born has a budget of 36 million dollars.

Unlike Venom, A Star is Born has a favourable critical reception. It has a 90% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus goes, “With appealing leads, deft direction, and an affecting love story, A Star Is Born is a remake done right — and a reminder that some stories can be just as effective in the retelling.”

While Venom is already in Indian theaters, A Star is Born releases on October 12.

