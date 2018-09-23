Tom Hardy: Venom is faithful to Marvel comics

Venom releases on October 5. Venom releases on October 5.

British actor Tom Hardy said on Friday he believes his new superhero movie Venom remains faithful to the Marvel Comics books in its portrayal of an investigative journalist whose body becomes the host for an alien with enhanced powers.

Hardy, who previously starred in Dunkirk and Mad Max: Fury Road, plays the sharp-toothed title character and his human alter-ego, reporter Eddie Brock. Ruben Fleischer, known for horror comedy Zombieland, has directed the movie.

“The depiction of Venom, I think, has been extremely faithful to the comics,” Hardy said at a press conference in Moscow to promote the movie.

“If we look at some of the images directly from the comic book, they haven’t deviated in any,” he added. “If anything they’ve recreated certain elements accurately from comic books.”

Hardy has signed on for three Venom films. He has said, “We’ll see what people’s responses are to it. I think it’s an awesome character.”

Venom is scheduled to start rolling out in worldwide theatres on October 3. It debuts in the United States and Canada on October 5.

